Tottenham want to buy Liverpool & Man Utd target Camavinga

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on beating Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per Football Insider.

The 23-year-old came into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for Stade Rennais. He was previously considered one of the best young midfielders in the world; as a result, Los Blancos decided to sign him back in 2021.

However, he hasn’t been able to flourish in his career at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, with the persistent fitness problems being one of the key reasons.

Camavinga has found himself down in the pecking order at Real Madrid; as a result, he has been left out of the France national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, Football Insider state that Los Blancos are open to cashing-in on him this summer, even though his existing deal is set to run until 2029.

Tottenham have expressed their interest in Camavinga; moreover, Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen on him despite his recent struggles.

Tottenham have surprisingly found themselves in a relegation scrap, and the player wouldn’t join the North London club if they fail to stay in the Premier League, as he wants to compete at the highest level.

However, Spurs have already launched a formal £39m proposal to seal the deal by defeating other clubs in this race.

Battle

Camavinga is a left-footed defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in playing threading passes between the lines, and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

With Casemiro set to leave for free, Man Utd are keen on signing a new midfielder. On the other hand, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo’s futures have been a subject of speculation, so Liverpool are seemingly planning to strengthen the engine room.

Camavinga possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. However, he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, so Spurs, Liverpool, or Man Utd will have to be very careful about that before making any potential swoop.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service by defeating the Premier League rivals in this race.