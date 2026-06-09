Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur battling to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are not going to be playing in the European competitions next season but are expected to undergo squad revamps over the summer transfer window in a bid to outperform their Premier League finishes from 2025/26.

Italian source Tutto Juve has reported that a goalkeeper’s signing is believed to be one of the key priorities for the Londoners, who are ready to go head-to-head over the transfer of AC Milan star Mike Maignan.

The French international has been linked with a move to England every now and then, and came close to joining Chelsea last year. While a transfer back then did not materialise, there is a strong possibility that a move would cross the line this time around.

AC Milan are not going to play in the Champions League next year and therefore, the 30-year-old is considering his future. Valued at only £17 million, he remains a very affordable and high quality option for the interested parties.

Maignan’s experience would be key

Mike Maignan’s experience at Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur would hold him in good stead. His leadership qualities are also exceptional, so beyond his on-field attributes, his off-field characteristics are also why he has earned interest from England.

He is an excellent and reliable goalkeeper, whose reflexes and command of the goal are top notch. He is also very comfortable with the ball at his feet and can distribute effectively higher up the pitch as well.

Between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, the Blues are likelier to sign the player as Antonin Kinsky is expected to have Roberto De Zerbi’s faith at the Lilywhites, who might consequently focus on rebuilding other areas.

The same cannot be said for Chelsea, who have a strong room for improvement in the goalkeeping department, and could sign Maignan along with rebuilding a number of key positions in their first team.