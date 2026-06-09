Chelsea make move to sign Arsenal & Liverpool target Kroupi

Chelsea have reportedly made ‘firm approaches’ to trump Liverpool and Arsenal in the race to sign AFC Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, as per TEAMtalk.

The Blues decided to revamp the centre-forward position by purchasing João Pedro and Liam Delap from Brighton and Hove Albion and Ipswich Town, respectively, last summer.

The Brazilian displayed promising performances in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge; as a result, Barcelona expressed their interest in him before purchasing Anthony Gordon.

However, Delap performed poorly last season. So, it has been suggested that the Blues might be open to letting him leave this summer.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea have identified Kroupi as a serious option to strengthen the attacking department. Apart from the West London club, Arsenal, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are also interested in him.

However, Chelsea have already made ‘firm approaches’ to finalise the operation by defeating the Gunners and the Merseyside club in this race.

The report state that following Andoni Iraola’s departure, Bournemouth have appointed Marco Rose as the new manager, and they want to hand him the strongest possible squad to achieve all objectives next season.

Battle

Therefore, they have no intention of parting ways with Kroupi, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. They have slapped a more than £100m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

Liverpool decided to revamp the No.9 position by purchasing Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike last summer. However, the Swedish international struggled to showcase his best in his debut campaign due to fitness problems.

On the other hand, Ekitike showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last term. But he has sustained a serious injury and is set to remain sidelined for an extended period.

On the other hand, with Gabriel Jesus linked with a move away, Arsenal have seemingly started exploring options to replace the Brazilian.

Kroupi is very young, still he proved his worth in the Premier League last term. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Chelsea, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to lure him away from Vitality Stadium in this summer transfer window.