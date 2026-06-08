Liverpool interested in signing Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio, as per Caught Offside.

The 24-year-old started his youth career at Almada before joining the Lions’ academy at the age of 10. After coming through their youth system, he made his first team debut back in 2020 before establishing himself as a key starter.

The Portuguese has enjoyed great success over the last few years, winning three Primeira Liga titles and several other major domestic cup competitions.

Last season, he showcased his qualities as well, scoring three goals and registering as many assists in 44 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he helped his side keep 16 clean sheets.

Having proven his worth in club football, Inacio has secured his place in the Portuguese national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, Caught Offside claim that following Ibrahima Konate’s departure, Liverpool have started exploring options to replace the French international.

They already have Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni, with Jeremy Jacquet set to join this summer, so the Merseyside club want a new left-footed centre-back as a long-term successor to Virgil Van Dijk.

Inacio to Liverpool

Liverpool have earmarked Inacio as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances. So, they could make a concrete approach to seal the deal over the coming weeks.

He is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2030. Therefore, Sporting are in a strong position to demand a big fee to sell him, and they always play hardball to let their big assets leave.

The report state that Inacio isn’t the only name on Liverpool’s shortlist as Murillo, Luka Vuskovic, and Sam Beukema are on their radar as well.

Inacio is a technically gifted left-footed centre-back but can provide cover in the left-back position if needed. He is comfortable playing out from the back and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The Sporting star is set to enter the prime stage of his career; therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to secure his service to bolster the defensive department this summer.