Liverpool interested in signing Bournemouth winger Rayan in lucrative deal

Liverpool have big shoes to fill in their squad next season after Mohamed Salah’s exit. And while the Egyptian’s final year at the club did not see him play at his best, he is still arguably their best ever player.

The Reds have been linked with the signing of a number of wingers in recent weeks and another potential acquisition has emerged on their radar from within the Premier League itself.

According to The i Paper, Liverpool could be one of the interested parties to sign Bournemouth winger Rayan, who has made an excellent start to life with the Cherries after joining them from Vasco de Gama in January.

Rayan’s seven goals and two assists in the last six months saw him get a World Cup call-up with Brazil, and his next move could be for a massive price tag with a £130 million release clause at Bournemouth to come into effect this winter.

Rayan move worth considering for Liverpool

One of Liverpool’s biggest advantages in their pursuit of Rayan is that Andoni Iraola, who worked with him for a short but very productive duration at Bournemouth, is now their coach and could be able to lure the player to Anfield.

Rayan is an excellent right winger with electric dribbling, strong chance creation ability as well as shooting from range and heading ability. His pace makes him a very potent option and a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Even though he has a £130 million release clause, Bournemouth could consider selling him this summer for the right price, especially if the forward does well at the World Cup with Brazil and grows significantly in valuation.

From Liverpool’s perspective, however, it would be worth waiting for Rayan for another year or so but continue scouting how he develops over the next few months and whether he can build on the strong start to life he has made in the Premier League.