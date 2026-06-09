Xabi Alonso makes Real Madrid’s Arda Guler his summer ‘priority target’

Chelsea are plotting an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid star Arda Güler this summer, according to Sports Boom.

Güler attracted significant attention from a host of Europe’s leading clubs during his time at Fenerbahçe, but it was Madrid who ultimately won the race for his signature in 2023.

He made an encouraging start to life at the Bernabéu, chipping in with eight goal contributions during his debut season, and went on to cement himself as a first-team regular across subsequent campaigns.

His contribution to Los Blancos in the recently concluded season has been impressive, with 6 goals and 14 assists across all competitions, placing him third among Real Madrid players for overall goal involvements.

With transfer activities already underway, the versatile midfielder is expected to attract significant interest from several clubs, including Chelsea.

This is according to Sports Boom, which reports that Chelsea have expressed ‘serious interest’ in signing Güler this summer.

The report adds that the club’s new manager, Xabi Alonso, has earmarked the 21-year-old as the ‘priority target’ to reinforce his squad ahead of next season.

Audacious swoop

The Spanish manager is looking to impose a new structure at the club and has identified Güler’s technical and versatile profile as a ‘perfect fit’ to serve as a cornerstone to the squad for the next five to ten years, as per the report.

It appears Chelsea are looking to accelerate their pursuit of the Turkish midfielder, as Sports Boom claims the London giants are considering an audacious £100m offer for his potential transfer to Stamford Bridge.

While Madrid are poised to rebuff any interest in Güler, their interest in Levi Colwill could pave the way for a player-plus-cash deal with the Turkish international, who is expected to head to London if the deal is agreed, according to the report.

However, Chelsea face stern competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool, who have both been looking to reinforce their squad with the potential addition of Güler, Sports Boom adds.

After an abysmal 2025-26 season, in which they finished 10th and went trophyless, Alonso is expected to turn the tide at Chelsea and will need players who fit his tactical style to achieve this.

As such, a move for Güler would be a bold statement of intent by the club, giving the manager the best possible tools to achieve their first domestic title in 10 years.