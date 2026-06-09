Man Utd have entered race to land Marc Cucurella



According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are closely monitoring Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been busy since the end of the campaign, and they have already reached an agreement to land midfielder Ederson from Atalanta. He will undergo his medical after his World Cup participation with Brazil.

Man United are also looking to bolster other key positions and Mundo Deportivo claim that they are exploring a move for Cucurella, who has his sights on a fresh challenge away from Chelsea this summer.

The left-back has a preference to join Barcelona, but a transfer could be tricky as it depends on Alejandro Balde’s exit. The Spaniard is prepared to wait for the Blaugrana if he receives some assurances.

However, he has not ruled out the prospect of joining another lucrative sporting project with an economic gain, and United are among the clubs closely monitoring the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion man.

Premier League proven

Cucurella has established himself as one of the leading left-backs in the Premier League. He had a tough start at Chelsea after arriving from Brighton, but has gone on to become an undisputed starter when fit.

Despite this, he is eyeing a new challenge away from the Club World Cup champions, considering there has been no progress when it comes to Premier League results. The Blues finished a lowly 10th last campaign.

Cucurella may want to compete for league honours at the top level. Barcelona are his dream club, but they are prioritising a marquee striker at the moment and may also depend on Balde’s exit to afford him.

This could provide an opening for the Red Devils, who are eyeing a strong competitor to Luke Shaw at left-back. Patrick Dorgu is no longer viewed as a backup to Shaw, but rather as a solution on the left side of United’s attack.

Cucurella is much better than Shaw when it comes to making overlapping runs and has a brilliant injury record too. He managed five goal involvements in the league last term with a passing accuracy of 88%.

The Euro 2024 champion also caught the eye with his tackling, recoveries and duel-winning ability. He lost possession less than 8 times per game and has the credentials to become United’s first-choice left-back.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea value their prized asset between £35 million to £43 million. He would be a bargain signing for United at that price and the Blues may not be reluctant to do business with the club too.

United recently sold Alejandro Garnacho to the west Londoners. The Blues also loaned Jadon Sancho in 2024/25 while selling Mason Mount the other way in 2023. Cucurella could realistically move to Old Trafford.