Liverpool could step up efforts to sign Adam Wharton

Liverpool could reportedly accelerate their efforts to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per Football Insider.

Having endured a disappointing campaign last term, the Reds have decided to part ways with Arne Slot, despite him leading them to the Premier League title in the 2024/25 season.

Andoni Iraola has been appointed as the new Liverpool manager following his impressive work at AFC Bournemouth over the last three years.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside club have already started working to improve the quality of the squad and help the Spanish boss turn the situation around next campaign.

Liverpool are prioritising revamping the flanks and have identified RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande as a serious option. However, Football Insider state that Iraola is also keen on purchasing a new midfielder at Anfield, and the Reds have been impressed by Wharton’s performances last term.

They hold a long-standing interest in the Crystal Palace star and have been keeping a close eye on his development.

Although Thomas Tuchel decided not to select him in the England national team for this summer’s World Cup, Liverpool could step up their efforts to secure his services this summer.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Crystal Palace aren’t in any rush to sell him and want to keep hold of him, having qualified for next season’s Europa League.

Wharton to Liverpool

Wharton is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt, and Liverpool will have to launch an unrefusable proposal to persuade the South London club to cash in on him.

The Englishman is a left-footed deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The 22-year-old is a Premier League-proven player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield in this summer transfer window.