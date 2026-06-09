Man Utd preparing formal offer to sign Cristian Romero

Manchester United are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Argentine journalist Gastón Edul.

Despite signing a contract extension last summer, Romero looks set to depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after four years at the club.

The 28-year-old has come under much scrutiny, particularly towards the tail end of the recently concluded season, as Spurs avoided a catastrophic relegation fate after finishing 17th for the second consecutive time.

His criticism has largely been down to avoidable bookings and personal off-field decisions, including his decision to travel to Argentina to watch his boyhood club, Belgrano.

However, while he backtracked on his decision to travel back to London to attend Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Everton, the club are already preparing for his possible departure, with potential replacements lined up.

Tottenham have already reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Marcos Senesi on a free transfer and have also submitted a formal offer to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke.

As such, Romero is now set to become a subject of keen interest among several clubs this summer, including Man Utd.

This is according to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, who reports that the Red Devils are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Romero this summer.

Audacious swoop

It appears United are already accelerating efforts to complete the deal, as the journalist adds that the 13-time Premier League champions are preparing to submit a formal offer for the centre-back’s potential switch to Old Trafford.

Should Cristian Romero complete a move to Old Trafford, he would reunite with fellow Argentina international Lisandro Martínez.

The duo have already developed a strong understanding at the international level, having featured together 17 times for the Argentina national football team and losing only once.

Both players were also members of the Argentina squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar four years ago, further underlining the experience and chemistry they could bring to Michael Carrick’s backline.

With Edul reporting that United are preparing a formal offer, the club will hope to secure an agreement around his £43m Transfermarkt valuation, although there’s also a likelihood Tottenham could demand more.

However, concerns persist about the longevity of their partnership, as both players are prone to injuries and have been sidelined for over 150 days in the past two seasons.