Man Utd ‘optimistic’ to sign Man City target Anderson

Manchester United are reportedly ‘optimistic’ to trump Manchester City in the race to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, as per The Guardian.

Although the Tricky Trees displayed poor performances last term, the 23-year-old performed excellently, making nine goal contributions across all competitions.

Having proven his worth in the Premier League, Anderson has established himself as a key starter for England and is set to play a key role for his country in this World Cup.

As a result, he has been one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League this summer. Now, The Guardian report that Man City and Man Utd are keen on purchasing him, but the Citizens have already stepped up efforts to finalise the operation.

They launched a formal opening £80m bid, but Nottingham Forest rejected the offer as they have no intention of letting him leave for anything less than £100m, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

It has even been suggested that Man City are planning to submit an improved proposal soon. Therefore, they are currently the frontrunners in this race.

Still, United are ‘optimistic’ to trump Man City in this race, as they are preparing to persuade Anderson to move to Old Trafford by matching his wage demands.

Anderson to Man Utd

Anderson currently earns around £100,000-a–week at the City Ground and may demand a 50% increase on this.

The Englishman is comfortable playing in the deep-lying playmaker position and the box-to-box role. He is quick, strong, can play threading passes between the lines, and has an eye for long-range passing.

Moreover, he is efficient at taking set-pieces, can deliver excellent crosses from the flanks, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Casemiro is set to leave Man Utd for free this summer, and Manuel Ugarte could also leave, having struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

So, the Red Devils are prioritising revamping the midfield department this summer. Anderson is a top-class player and hasn’t reached his prime yet.

Therefore, the former Newcastle United star would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his services by defeating Man City in this race.