Chelsea showing ‘serious’ interest in signing Tapsoba

Chelsea are reportedly showing ‘serious’ interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to BayArena from Portuguese side Vitoria SC back in 2020, the 27-year-old has enjoyed great success, winning a Bundesliga title and a couple of major domestic cup competitions.

Following Xabi Alonso’s departure last summer, the German side have displayed inconsistent performances this term, failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Still, Tapsoba has showcased his qualities, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 44 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he has helped his side keep 12 clean sheets.

Alongside showcasing his qualities in club football, the defender has established himself as an undisputed starter in the Burkina Faso national team’s starting line-up.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after being appointed as the new Chelsea manager, Alonso is planning to sign a goalkeeper, centre-back, and striker this summer.

The Spanish boss has been given significant power to modify the squad and turn the situation around next campaign. He is keen on reuniting with Tapsoba at Stamford Bridge, having enjoyed success together in Germany.

Tapsoba to Chelsea

Chelsea hold a long-standing interest in the African, and following Alonso’s demand, they are now showing ‘serious’ interest in securing his service.

The Blues have focused on signing highly talented young players since Todd Boehly’s takeover. However, Alonso is looking to add experienced names this summer.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League, Leverkusen are likely to cash-in on a few players. However, they aren’t in any rush to sell Tapsoba, having recently tied him down to a fresh term until 2031.

So, Leverkusen are likely to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him, with the player valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt.

Tapsoba, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a technically gifted right-footed centre-back. He is good in the air, strong, and extremely comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he is efficient in defensive contributions.

He is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, Tapsoba might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.