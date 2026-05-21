Man Utd keen on signing Juventus centre-back Bremer



Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Red Devils have returned to the Champions League after a two-year wait and are likely to strengthen their squad further to handle the extra workload in Europe next season. A new central defender could be signed after Matthijs de Ligt’s back surgery, which is expected to sideline him during the opening months of the 2026/27 campaign.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Man United are on the trail of Bremer, who has his sights on moving to the Premier League. The Brazilian has a £50 million release clause in his Juventus contract, and the Bianconeri could struggle to keep him beyond the summer if they don’t qualify for the Champions League with a top-four Serie A finish this weekend.

That could a possibility. AC Milan and AS Roma are 2 points ahead of the Bianconeri in 3rd and 4th respectively, while Como are in front of Juventus on the head-to-head. Juventus need to win their final game of the campaign and hope that 2 of those clubs slip up. If that does not happen, Bremer could well push for a move to the Premier League.

Unlikely

The Red Devils have changed their transfer policy over the past year. There has been a prime focus on landing players with Premier League experience for big money. When it comes to signings outside the league, United have been more cautious. Barring Benjamin Sesko, United have not made a huge outlay on any other player in the last year. That strategy could continue this campaign.

A marquee defensive midfielder with Premier League experience could be signed to replace Casemiro. De Ligt’s surgery could force the Red Devils to contemplate signing a new centre-back, but Bremer may not be the answer. The Brazilian is a good ball-playing centre-back and has also excelled with his duel-winning ability. He possesses a strong physical presence in and around the box.

He has the traits to suit the demands of the league, but his age could be a stumbling block. Bremer has already turned 29 and may not provide a decent resale value for United if they sign him for £50 million. Instead, United could seek a cost-effective acquisition, who would be prepared to play as a backup next season, something which Bremer could be reluctant to accept as well.

United are also ‘most interested‘ in signing Elche sensation David Affenbruger. The 25-year-old Austrian has similar strengths to Bremer and he is expected to move with his contract expiring next year. The La Liga outfit have set an asking price of £26 million, which United could be willing to happily pay rather than purchasing Bremer, who could be past the prime of his career soon.