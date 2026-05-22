Liverpool now eyeing move for Lutsharel Geertruida

Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Sunderland’s on-loan right-back Lutsharel Geertruida on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig next summer, according to Sports Boom.

Prior to completing a switch to RB Leipzig, the 25-year-old had already cemented his reputation as one of the Eredivisie’s standout right-backs during his spell with Feyenoord.

The defender made his senior debut for De club aan de Maas in October 2017 before signing his first professional contract only a few months afterwards, eventually developing into one of the most influential members of the squad.

Throughout his time in Rotterdam, he accumulated 202 appearances alongside 24 goals and 11 assists before ultimately earning a move to the Bundesliga with Leipzig.

His stay in Germany turned out to be relatively brief, however, as he departed following 35 appearances to join Sunderland last summer, where he has since established himself as one of the breakout performers of the current Premier League season under Régis Le Bris.

The fullback was a subject of interest in January, with Football Talk, citing Fabrizio Romano, reporting Liverpool’s interest in the Geertruida last winter following the long-term injury to Conor Bradley.

It appears the Reds remain keen on signing the 25-year-old as Sports Boom reports that Arne Slot’s side are set to reignite their interest in the fullback as they look to reinforce their backline.

In a boost to the Merseyside giants, Leipzig are open to offers for Geertruida in the summer and have placed a £25m valuation on the former Feyenoord star, according to the report.

Fierce battle

However, Liverpool will have to battle several clubs, including Leeds United, Everton, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Crystal Palace, in the race for the Dutch international, Sports Boom adds.

Liverpool’s interest in Geertruida is hardly surprising, not only because injuries have repeatedly disrupted the right-back position but also due to how closely his profile aligns with the defensively dependable and offensively effective fullbacks preferred by Arne Slot.

The duo previously enjoyed a successful two-year spell together at Feyenoord, where he made 131 appearances under the current Liverpool manager while registering 25 direct goal contributions.

During Slot’s final campaign at Feyenoord in 2023–24, the Netherlands international particularly highlighted his attacking qualities by scoring nine goals and supplying five assists.

Their period together in the Eredivisie also delivered major silverware, and Slot will hope similar success can be recreated at Anfield should Liverpool complete a move for the Dutch defender.