Liverpool in talks to sign Sunderland right-back Lutsharel Geertruida

Liverpool are in talks to sign Dutch international right-back Lutsharel Geertruida from Sunderland, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old was a household name in the Eredivisie, where he was arguably the best right-back in the league for Feyenoord. In October 2017, he made his professional debut for the club, and just half a year later, he signed a professional contract and has not looked back since.

He went on to make 202 appearances for De club aan de Maas, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists before sealing a move to the Bundesliga to join RB Leipzig.

However, after 35 appearances at the club, he left to join Sunderland last summer and has since been a revelation in the Premier League for Régis Le Bris’ top ten chasing side.

His solid defensive displays have not gone under the radar, and Liverpool are now looking to sign him to reinforce their backline following injuries to Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Premier League champions are in talks over the possible transfer of Geertruida to Anfield before the winter transfer deadline.

Late swoop

Arne Slot is well familiar with the Netherlands international, having coached him at Feyenoord, and the Reds are now in club-to-club contact with Sunderland to discuss the terms of his transfer, the transfer expert adds.

Liverpool’s interest in Geertruida is understandable, not just because of the need to fill the right-back position that injuries have plagued, but because he fits the mould of the defensively solid and offensively reliable fullback Slot likes to utilise.

The pair enjoyed a fruitful two-year stint at De Kuip, where Geertruida featured 131 times under the current Liverpool boss, recording 25 goal contributions. The former Leipzig defender showcased his offensive capabilities during Slot’s final season with the club (2023-24), scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

Their spell together in the Netherlands was also trophy-laden, as they won the Eredivisie title in 2022/23 and the KNVB Cup in 2023/24, and Slot will hope they can replicate that success at Anfield should a deal be agreed.

However, a loan move would make sense to help the club navigate the season rather than paying a fee in excess of his £17m Transfermarkt valuation, as both Frimpong and Bradley would be fully fit by next season.