Liverpool battling with Man Utd & Arsenal to sign Lewis Hall

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Manchester United and Arsenal over a deal to sign Newcastle United star Lewis Hall, as per TEAMtalk.

Following Andy Robertson’s inconsistent performances last term, the Reds decided to reinforce the left-back position by purchasing Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth last summer.

However, the 22-year-old has displayed average performances this campaign, making four goal contributions and keeping six clean sheets across all competitions.

With Robertson set to leave for free this summer, the Merseyside club have seemingly started exploring options to replace the Scottish international.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool hold a long-standing interest in Hall and are willing to secure his service during the offseason. However, Arne Slot’s side will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Arsenal and Man Utd are also in this race.

Moreover, Chelsea are planning to bring him back, while Bayern Munich are interested in signing him as well. Although Newcastle don’t want to let him leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2029, Hall is open to leaving to take the next step in his career.

If the Magpies are ultimately forced to cash-in on the England international, they have slapped a £55m price tag on his head.

Battle

After qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Man Utd are keen on signing a new left-back to support Luke Shaw, and their director of football, Jason Wilcox, is a big admirer of Hall. So, he has made it a personal mission to secure the Newcastle star’s service this summer.

Arsenal currently have Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapié, and Myles Lewis-Skelly as options to deploy in the left-back position. So, they don’t need to invest more money to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

Hall is a technically gifted left-back. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions. After proving his worth in club football, he has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

Hall is a top-class player and would be a great coup for Liverpool, Man Utd, or Arsenal should any of those clubs eventually manage to lure him away from St James’ Park during the offseason.