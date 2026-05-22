Man Utd in talks to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham

Manchester United have made contact with West Ham United over the potential transfer of Portuguese international midfielder Mateus Fernandes to Old Trafford in the summer, according to Sébastien Vidal.

Following his move from Sporting in the summer of 2024, Fernandes adapted quickly to life in England and made an immediate impact.

Even though Southampton were relegated during his first season at the club, the midfielder’s performances for the Saints proved enough to secure him a transfer to West Ham last summer.

Since arriving at the London Stadium, the 21-year-old has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout young midfielders, making 41 appearances in all competitions while producing nine combined goals and assists.

Despite the difficult campaign endured by the Hammers, Fernandes’ displays earned him a maiden senior call-up to the Portugal national football team during the March international break, where he made his debut in a 2–0 victory against the United States men’s national soccer team.

With West Ham currently occupying 18th position and facing the possibility of relegation, several key figures are expected to depart should the club fall into the EFL Championship, and Fernandes is among the players likely to attract major interest from top European clubs.

Amid keen interest from other clubs, Sebestien Vidal reports that Man Utd are accelerating efforts to sign Fernandes in the summer.

United make contact to sign Fernandes

The journalist adds that the Red Devils have made contact with West Ham over the midfielder’s possible transfer to Old Trafford.

Should West Ham get relegated, United are looking to capitalise on the situation by launching a swoop for Fernandes, who is also of keen interest to Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Vidal.

This season, Fernandes’ statistical output, both overall and on a per-game basis, positions him among the Premier League’s best-performing midfielders.

In possession, the 21-year-old has recorded an 87.6% pass completion rate together with a 59.1% dribble success percentage during the current campaign. Out of possession, he has been equally effective, averaging 5.98 tackles, 5.46 ball recoveries, and an impressive 10.95 defensive contributions per match.

With Casemiro expected to leave at the conclusion of the season, alongside the disappointing displays from Manuel Ugarte, Fernandes, who will cost well above his £30m Transfermarkt valuation, could become a strong addition to Michael Carrick’s midfield rebuild next summer.