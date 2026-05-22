Liverpool set to rival Manchester United over signing of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer

Liverpool will play in the Champions League next season but are expected to undergo a major squad rebuild in the summer transfer window. And while replacing Mohamed Salah is a key priority, defensive signings will also be a top agenda.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have played a majority of the minutes for the Reds in all competitions, and with the Dutchman also catching up with age, it is imperative that the Premier League giants bring in a new player for more depth.

Calcio Mercato has reported that Juventus centre back Gleison Bremer has emerged as a target for Liverpool. With Juventus likely to miss out on next year’s Champions League, the Brazilian wants to join a side where he can play in the competition.

Manchester United are also keen on signing him and will be tough competitors to Liverpool’s interest in Bremer, although the possibility to play more regularly at Anfield might work to the Reds’ advantage against their arch rivals.

Bremer a good, experience option

Gleison Bremer would be a very good and experienced option for Liverpool to consider signing in the summer transfer window. At 29, he has spent a significant time in Serie A to develop into a very tactically sound and composed central defender.

While his situational awareness is his top asset, Bremer is also excellent in one-on-one situations. His pace and physical prowess allow him to dominate his man, while aerially, he can comfortably win duels as well thanks to a height of over six feet.

Bremer will also not cost Liverpool a lot of money. He is valued at £30 million on Transfermarkt, and with Juventus possibly missing out on the Champions League and needing to raise funds, the Brazilian’s sale may be a very likely proposition.