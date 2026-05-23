Liverpool & Arsenal eye move to sign Anthony Gordon

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, as per TEAMtalk.

After winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds splashed a huge amount of money last summer to refresh the squad and continue the momentum this campaign.

The Merseyside club decided to reinforce the attacking department by purchasing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, and Florian Wirtz. However, the Swedish international has struggled to stay fit this term, while the German has displayed average performances.

On the other hand, Ekitike showed glimpses of his qualities but is set to remain sidelined for an extended period, having ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Moreover, with Mohamed Salah set to leave for free this summer, Liverpool are said to be planning to reinforce the attacking department once again.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are interested in Gordon and could make a concrete approach to secure his service during the offseason. However, the Englishman’s recent promising performances haven’t just attracted the Reds’ attention, as Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also keen on him.

The Bavarian club have already agreed on personal terms with the forward, but don’t want to seal the deal by matching Newcastle’s more than £75m price tag.

Battle

They are open to investing £60m, which has opened the door for Arsenal and Liverpool to finalise the operation, with the English clubs ready to match Newcastle’s valuation.

Although Arsenal have won the Premier League title after more than two decades this season, they lack qualities on the left flank as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have displayed inconsistent performances.

As a result, it has been suggested that the Gunners are exploring the possibility of upgrading the left wing and have been linked with a few names.

Although Newcastle have displayed inconsistent performances this season, Gordon has showcased his productivity, making 22 goal contributions in 46 appearances across all competitions.

He is a Premier League-proven player and has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team for this summer’s World Cup.

So, the Englishman would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.