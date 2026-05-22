Chelsea keen on signing Bernardo Silva following Manchester City exit announcement

Chelsea will look to rebuild their squad during the summer transfer window and it will be interesting to see if they continue to stick to their policy of signing younger players or are prepared to spend on experienced names after a disappointing season.

Marca has reported that the Blues might very well reconsider their approach of only signing youth as they have been linked with the capture of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt.

He will depart Manchester City at the expiry of his contract as a free agent after an illustrious career at the Etihad Stadium, where he won the Champions League alongside six Premier League titles and several other domestic accolades.

Apart from Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus have all been linked with a transfer for the Portuguese international, who might wait until the World Cup ends before picking his next destination.

Silva move to Chelsea very unlikely

Even though Chelsea might shift from their idea of signing only inexperienced, raw talent, Bernardo Silva’s age might be too old for them to consider his signing, especially after his inconsistent and lacklustre campaign at Manchester City.

The 31-year-old might also not be very receptive to the idea of remaining in the Premier League, especially on the books of a top six rival of City, out of respect for the Sky Blues and also considering his relationship with the club and the fans.

With his age in mind, Atletico Madrid or Barcelona might be best position to sign him as they have recently invested in experienced free agents, but it is hard to look past the Serie A clubs, for whom Bernardo Silva might play more regular minutes.