Xabi Alonso wants Igor Thiago at Chelsea

Chelsea are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Igor Thiago from Brentford in the summer, as per Fussballdaten.

Four years into the Clearlake-led takeover of Chelsea and over a billion spent, nearly every area of Chelsea’s squad needs reinforcement.

Following the appointment of Xabi Alonso, the club are gearing up for a new, yet crucial and significant stage of their rebuild as they look to return to Champions League football at the end of next season.

One area they’re looking to add more quality to is their attack, with several names being linked, particularly in the centre-forward role, with Brentford’s Thiago now being eyed.

In all competitions this season, the 24-year-old has produced 26 goal contributions across 39 matches, placing him fourth in the standings for the European Golden Shoe behind Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, and Harry Kane.

This makes him an appealing option for several clubs, including Chelsea, according to Fussballdaten, which claims that the club’s new manager, Alonso, has made Thiago his priority for the next summer transfer window.

Prolific forward

The former Real Madrid manager is looking to salvage the team’s profligacy in attack by adding a prolific forward, with the Brentford man now being chased, the report adds.

However, with a contract running until 2031, a deal won’t be easy, with the report adding that Chelsea will need to cough up to £69m for Brentford to consider his sale in the summer.

There is no objection to Thiago’s exceptional level of finishing. Still, it is worth noting that this is his only outstanding season in England, and playing for a club of Chelsea’s calibre comes with a different pressure and expectations.

At Chelsea, he would regularly come up against compact defensive blocks on a weekly basis, something he is not consistently encountering at Brentford, where they are frequently afforded opportunities to attack on the counter and exploit transitions against opposition teams.

Nevertheless, with Joao Pedro also in a strong, prolific form and an even more all-around player, the pressure on Thiago could reduce, as the goal-scoring burden would be shared should he join the Blues.