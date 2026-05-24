Liverpool ‘leading contenders’ to sign Yan Diomande

Liverpool have made RB Leipzig winger Yan Diamonde their ‘leading target’ for next summer, according to the Athletic.

Since arriving from Spanish second-division outfit CD Leganés last July, the 19-year-old has adapted remarkably quickly to life in Germany.

In the ongoing campaign, the youngster has produced 13 goals together with ten assists in all competitions this season, while also leading the Bundesliga for completed dribbles with 115, according to Statmuse, further emphasising his danger in attacking situations.

With the summer transfer window drawing closer, the former DME Academy prospect is widely expected to emerge as one of the market’s most in-demand young talents, with multiple clubs already monitoring his situation.

For Liverpool, interest has become even stronger following the imminent exit of Mohamed Salah, who confirmed in March that he will depart Anfield as a free agent after nine years at the club, forcing Liverpool to begin identifying possible successors.

As a result, The Athletic reports that Liverpool have made Diomande the ‘leading target’ to reinforce their attack next season.

‘Leading target’

While a formal move largely depends on their league finish at the end of the campaign, the Reds have emerged as ‘serious contenders’ for his signature, with club-to-club talks expected to follow soon, according to the report.

However, The Athletic adds that Leipzig are keen on retaining Diomande beyond this summer, although they could be open to offers in excess of £87m for the Ivorian forward, who is also of keen interest to Paris Saint-Germain.

Filling the void left by Salah would undoubtedly represent a huge responsibility, especially for someone like Diomande, whose breakthrough at the highest level has only arrived within the last year.

Nevertheless, the Ivorian international has already proven his ability to perform on major stages this campaign, particularly during January’s second leg Bundesliga meeting with Bayern Munich, where he turned in an outstanding display and received a 7.0 match rating by Statmuse.

He also places in the 90th percentile for completed dribbles, the 96th percentile for non-penalty goals, and the 79th percentile for key passes. More interestingly, despite being a winger, no player in the Bundesliga has won more duels than Diomande’s 437, making him an all-round talent and an appealing option for Liverpool.