Liverpool offered the opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Ilia Zabarnyi

Ibrahima Konate has left Liverpool as a free agent and with Virgil van Dijk now their only reliable central defender alongside Joe Gomez, the Reds are in serious need of signing players in the position prior to the start of the 2026/27 season.

Wilson Cox has reported that Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain centre back Ilia Zabarnyi during the summer transfer window, just a year after the Ukrainian international joined the Ligue 1 side from Bournemouth.

Despite signing for a lofty sum, Zabarnyi has struggled for game time at the Parc des Princes behind Marquinhos and Willian Pacho, so he is believed to be considering his future in spite of winning the Champions League at PSG this year.

Liverpool being offered the opportunity to sign the player comes as no surprise considering how successful he was at Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola, who is set to be at the helm for the Reds from the 2026/27 season.

Zabarnyi move would need to be financially viable

Paris Saint-Germain signed Ilia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth for 57 million last year, and although the 24-year-old is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt, the French outfit could look to recover as much of its investment as possible if he is sold.

Considering Liverpool’s need for a central defender, it would not come as a surprise if they are ready to spend big on Zabarnyi, although it would be fairly dependent on how much PSG eventually quote him for, with his chances they might seek a profit.

Nevertheless, the former Bournemouth star would be a solid addition to the Liverpool side as his physical prowess, calmness in defence, excellent reading of the game and composure when playing the ball out from the back make him a top defender.

Zabarnyi would be able to play regularly at Anfield, so he might also welcome the opportunity to return to the Premier League, especially under his former coach, so personal terms might not be as much of a worry as his transfer fee could prove to be.