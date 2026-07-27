Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso keen on signing Real Madrid left back Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid signed Marc Cucurella from Chelsea last month and in doing so, acquired one of the Blues’ best players from last season and somebody who had established himself as an indispensable figure in their starting eleven.

Xabi Alonso’s faces the tough task of replacing the Spanish international and work is being done behind the scenes to sign a suitable replacement at left back prior to the start of the Premier League campaign next month.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Chelsea are keen on signing Real Madrid star Alvaro Carreras this summer on Alonso’s request, just 12 months after he signed the player from Benfica while managing the Whites.

With Cucurella signed and more defensive acquisitions on the horizon for Madrid alongside potentially Rodri and Yan Diomande, they could entertain offers for Carreras, who is valued at £43 million on Transfermarkt, in order to balance their books.

Carreras transfer not a strong possibility

After signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea last month, Real Madrid had four left backs in their squad but have managed to offload Fran Garcia, who has joined Real Betis on a permanent deal, while Alvaro Carreras and Ferland Mendy still remain.

Ferland Mendy’s fitness in the last 18 months or so has been far from ideal and that was one of the chief reasons why Los Blancos acquired Carreras from Benfica despite their two-time Champions League-winning full back having immense quality.

Jose Mourinho might continue to count on Carreras as a back-up option behind Cucurella given Mendy’s unpromising fitness, therefore shutting the door on a possible move to Chelsea for the Spaniard, which could be an expensive proposition anyways.

Given that Real Madrid spent £43 million on the 23-year-old last year, they will certainly look to profit from any possible sale and consequently, might demand a higher price tag for Carreras and it remains to be seen how much Chelsea are prepared to invest in him if a transfer emerges as a high likelihood.