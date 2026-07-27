Tottenham, Liverpool & Chelsea battling to sign Ibrahim Mbaye

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea are battling over a deal to sign Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Fabrice Hawkins.

After coming through PSG’s academy, Mbaye made the step into the senior side at a remarkably young age. In August 2024, aged just 16 years and 205 days, he became the youngest player ever to start a competitive fixture for the Parisian club before going on to make 24 first-team appearances during the campaign.

His reputation grew significantly at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he won the Best Young Player award after helping Senegal reach the final.

The winger was then included in Malick Thiaw’s 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup, where he announced himself with a goal on his debut in Senegal’s 3-1 defeat to France. At 18 years and 142 days old, he became both the youngest Senegalese player and the youngest African footballer to score at the tournament.

Mbaye also impressed with his all-round contribution, completing 87.1% of his passes while averaging 6.39 duels won and 2.90 chances created per game during the World Cup, with those performances now attracting interest.

Writing on RMC Sport, Fabrice Hawkins reports that Mbaye is on the radar of several top European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Fierce battle

The French journalist adds that the Premier League trio have made enquiries over the possibility of signing the 18-year-old this summer.

In a boost to the trio, Hawkins reports that PSG are open to Mbaye’s departure this summer and have placed a £42m valuation on the Senegalese international.

However, Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea are not alone in the race and will also have to battle with Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in the race to sign the exciting winger this summer, according to the report.

Mbaye is an exciting winger who offers a bold, relentless desire to attack. He has a fearless take on ability against not just any opponent but also how many opponents he faces, as he often gets double-marked

He has an eye for goals and is equally very creative. It’s no surprise he was Senegal’s starting right winger at AFCON and is poised to retain his spot in the tournament’s next edition next year.

More interesting about his qualities is that he still has more development ahead of him, and it is perhaps the potential he possesses that’s attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.