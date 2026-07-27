Man Utd intensifying efforts to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are preparing to submit a formal offer to sign Real Madrid defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni this summer, according to Fichajes.

After achieving an impressive third-place finish last season under Michael Carrick, United are now looking to bolster their squad.

They will be returning to the Champions League next season for the first time since 2023, while contesting for their first league title since 2013 is also on supporters’ minds heading into the 2026-27 season.

As such, the club need to reinforce their squad with quality options to avoid dropping out of the group stage of the competition like they did another time while also mounting a potential title challenge.

The midfield has been a crucial area of concern following the departure of Casemiro, and the club have wasted no time in reinforcing the position.

So far, they have added Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. Still, they remain keen on adding a more natural defensive midfielder to their ranks.

In recent days, reports via Football Talk revealed that Man Utd have made enquiries over a deal to sign Tchouaméni from Madrid.

Formal offer

It appears United are stepping up their efforts, with Fichajes now reporting that the 20-time English champions are preparing to submit a formal offer in excess of £68m to sign the 26-year-old

Following the departure of Casemiro, the Red Devils are looking for a defensive midfielder to add more physicality to their midfield and are now intensifying their pursuit of Tchouaméni, according to the report

Tchouaméni has featured 195 times in all competitions for Madrid, contributing seven goals and eight assists during his spell in the Spanish capital.

The 6ft 2in midfielder has lifted eight trophies at the Santiago Bernabéu, including the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/24 campaign.

Renowned for his physicality, Tchouaméni possesses the attributes to cope comfortably with the intensity of English football. His ability to dominate both ground and aerial duels would provide added steel in midfield, while his naturally defensive approach offers a different profile to Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Tchouaméni would represent an exceptional addition to Michael Carrick’s midfield as he looks to build a well-balanced squad capable of challenging for major domestic and European honours next season.