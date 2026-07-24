Man Utd make enquiries over deal to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United have made enquiries over a deal to sign France international midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni from Real Madrid this summer, according to the Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst.

Since completing his move from French side AS Monaco in 2022, Tchouaméni has developed into a pivotal figure for Madrid, amassing 195 appearances while playing a key role in the club’s success across domestic, European and international competitions.

His influence has been just as significant for the France national football team, establishing himself as a regular starter, helping Les Bleus win the UEFA Nations League and earning a place in Didier Deschamps’s 26-man squad for the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup, where France reached the semi-finals.

The midfielder was also an ever-present performer for Real Madrid throughout the recently concluded La Liga campaign, missing only five of the club’s 38 league fixtures.

Such a level of consistency at both club and international levels has not gone unnoticed and has inevitably drawn keen interest.

However, it appears Man Utd are accelerating efforts to sign Tchouaméni, as Luckhurst reports that the Red Devils have made enquiries over a deal to sign the 26-year-old this summer.

Tchouaméni to Man Utd

Despite reports the midfielder has agreed a contract extension with Madrid pending confirmation, United are undeterred and remain interested in signing him, according to the journalist.

In a boost to Michael Carrick’s side, Luckhurst, writing on the Sun, adds that Madrid are keen on signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri and are now open to cashing in on Tchouaméni despite having a verbal agreement in place for his contract extension.

Tchouaméni has the required athleticism to hit the ground running in the Premier League. At 26, it is safe to say that the France international is still in his peak years and still has more to offer in the top flight.

Standing at a towering 6ft 2in, he is also a very physical player who can adapt to the tenacious nature of English football. He would be a strong asset in winning ground and aerial duels and a more naturally defensive-minded midfield profile than Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Aside from his defensive work rate, Tchouaméni is also an efficient passer of the ball, as evidenced in his 91.5% pass completion rate and 25 chances created in the recently concluded season.

With two years left on his contract, there’s an expectation that Madrid could demand a fee above his £59m Transfermarkt valuation, so it’ll be interesting to see how the situation pans out over the course of the window.