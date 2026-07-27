Chelsea plot swoop to sign Arsenal target Cristian Romero

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a swoop for Arsenal target and Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero, as per Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

The Blues currently have Mamadou Sarr, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi as options to deploy in the centre-back position.

However, Chalobah has been heavily linked with a move away, while Sarr has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Strasbourg.

Moreover, Adarabioyo and Badiashile have displayed inconsistent performances, while Disasi has found himself out of favour. Fofana, meanwhile, has had numerous fitness problems.

Acheampong and Anselmino are still very young and need time to develop. So, Xabi Alonso is keen on reinforcing the CB position this summer, and Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

Still, CdS report that Chelsea want another centre-back and are interested in Romero. But the Blues will have to overcome fierce competition to seal the deal as Arsenal, Barcelona and Inter Milan are also in this race.

The Blaugrana are struggling with registration issues; therefore, they have less room in their squad to purchase the Argentina international. However, the Nerazzurri have already been working hard to secure his services.

Battle

The report state that having purchased Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Hove Albion, Roberto De Zerbi doesn’t see Romero as the first-choice centre-back anymore.

Therefore, Tottenham are prepared to cash-in on him for around £43m this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Following William Saliba’s injury, Arsenal have been left with Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber and Ben White as options to deploy in the RCB and RB roles.

However, White and Timber have had fitness problems in recent times, while Mosquera is still very young and isn’t ready to help Arsenal achieve their lofty ambitions.

Romero is one of the best centre-backs in the world and would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Chelsea should either club purchase him.

However, given the fierce rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham, De Zerbi’s side are unlikely to sell the 28-year-old to the Emirates club.