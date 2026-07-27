Liverpool eye move to sign Chelsea forward Pedro Neto

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Pedro Neto, as per Caught Offside.

After being impressed by the 26-year-old’s performances for Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Blues decided to purchase him a couple of years ago.

The Portuguese has enjoyed a successful time at Stamford Bridge, winning a Club World Cup trophy and Conference League title.

Although the West London club displayed inconsistent performances last term, Neto showed glimpses of his qualities, scoring 10 goals and registering as many assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

Having proven his worth in club football, Neto has secured his place in Portugal’s national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach the World Cup last-16 before losing to eventual champions Spain.

Now, Caught Offside claim that although Chelsea aren’t desperate to cash-in on him this summer, they are ready to let him leave if they receive a lucrative proposal.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2031, Xabi Alonso’s side are prepared to accept around £68m.

Liverpool are interested in signing him to upgrade the flanks, but Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is keen on reuniting with his former colleague.

Neto to Liverpool

Neto is a left-footed, versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank. He is quick, technically sound, can create opportunities for fellow attackers, and also works hard without possession.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure, Liverpool are said to be prioritising an overhaul of the frontline this summer. They have already purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna but want a new marquee acquisition.

They currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha alongside Muñoz as options to deploy on the flanks. However, none of them are left-footed right-wingers like Salah.

Neto is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Moreover, he is an energetic forward and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Andoni Iraola’s high-pressing style of football.

Therefore, the Chelsea star might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield before the September 1st transfer deadline.