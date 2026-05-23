Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Chelsea to sign Alex Scott

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to Vitality Stadium from Bristol City in 2023, the 22-year-old initially took time to settle into his new surroundings before showcasing glimpses of his qualities this season.

In 39 appearances across all competitions, the youngster has made five goal contributions. Moreover, he has helped his side qualify for next season’s European competition.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Scott’s recent promising performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the summer window.

With Enzo Fernandez linked with a move to Manchester City, Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing a new midfielder to replace the Argentinian and have identified Scott as a serious option.

Moreover, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Man City are all keen on Scott. However, Man Utd are ‘most determined’ to seal the deal by defeating other clubs in this race.

With Casemiro set to leave this summer, the Red Devils are prioritising reinforcing the midfield department this summer, and Elliot Anderson was their primary target.

Battle

However, Man City are frontrunners in this race, so United have identified Scott as an alternative option. But the Cherries have no intention of letting him leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

They are even preparing to tie him down to a fresh term, but if they are eventually forced to cash-in on him, they have slapped a more than £60m price tag on his head.

Man Utd want Premier League proven players to bolster the engine room; as a result, they have also shortlisted Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as potential options alongside Scott.

The Bournemouth star is a technically gifted box-to-box midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the creative midfield position if needed. He has been showcasing his best under Andoni Iraola in a double midfield pivot role.

He is a highly talented player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Chelsea, or Arsenal should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.