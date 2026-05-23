Liverpool reach agreement to sign Colombian starlet Samuel Martínez

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign exciting attacking midfielder Samuel Martínez from Colombian side Atlético Nacional, according to Pipe Sierra.

Martinez is an attacking midfielder who has shown an exceptional level of promise at the club and international levels.

The youngster came to the limelight in last month’s South American U-17 Championship held in Paraguay, where his displays for the Colombian side went the distance in the competition.

He started five of the six games and provided three assists. He was even more outstanding in the knockout stages of the competition, where he provided an assist in the semifinal against Brazil, which they won 3-0, and in the dominant 4-0 win over 14-time winners Argentina in the final.

His other previous assist came against host nation Paraguay in the last group stage game of the tournament, where Freddy Hurtado’s side won 2-0. Martinez’s assist in that game started a strong streak of consecutive assists in every other game he played in the competition until the final.

Several clubs across Europe have been battling to sign him, but it appears Liverpool have now stolen a march on other rivals, as Pipe Siera claims that Arne Slot’s side have reached an agreement for the transfer of Martinez to Anfield this summer.

Exciting prospect

The deal is believed to be worth £750, equivalent to $1m, with the exciting starlet set to put pen to paper on a five-year contract, according to the journalist.

Siera adds that Liverpool are now ‘advancing’ to thrash out the deal, which will see the youngster remain at Atlético Nacional until he turns 18, with the Colombian club also set to retain a percentage of his future sales.

The teenager is still awaiting his senior debut for Categoría Primera A leaders, although he has continued to impress within the club’s academy structure, where he currently represents the U20 side.

In recent years, Liverpool have placed major focus on recruiting and developing elite young talent while simultaneously strengthening the first team with experienced additions.

Rio Ngumoha has already highlighted his enormous potential since arriving from Chelsea. The Merseyside club have also secured the signing of Talla Ndiaye from Amitié FC, alongside 17-year-old centre-back Ifeanyi Ndukwe from FK Austria Wien, with Martinez now set to join an exciting list of young prospects at Anfield.