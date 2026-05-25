Man Utd plotting audacious swoop to sign Rafael Leao

Manchester United are keen on signing Portuguese winger Rafael Leão from AC Milan in the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Despite a slow start to the season that saw the departure of former boss Ruben Amorim, a return to UEFA Champions League action at Old Trafford for the first time since 2023–24 has now been achieved, with United set to end the season in third place behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

Much of that revival can be credited to interim head coach Michael Carrick, who assumed the interim role in January, leading the Red Devils to 11 Premier League wins in 16 games, more than the total they managed in their opening 21 games in all competitions this season, where they won just eight.

The former Middlesbrough manager has now been handed the permanent position as United boss after an impressive interim stint at the club.

Plans are now in place for potential arrivals to hand him an adequate squad to compete for major honours next season, including the UEFA Champions League.

Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Man Utd are showing interest in signing Milan’s Leão in the summer.

Leão to Man Utd

The report adds that the Red Devils have been long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and have reignited their interest in recent days over his potential transfer to Old Trafford.

It appears a departure is on the cards in a boost to United, as the Italian outlet adds that Leão is likely playing his last campaign with Milan and is free to join another club if a suitable offer arrives.

As a result, several clubs are now set to battle with the 13-time Premier League champions, with Gazzetta dello Sport adding that Fenerbahçe have made enquiries for the Portuguese winger, who is also waiting on an offer from Barcelona.

Despite receiving criticism for his inconsistency in front of goal, Leão, who will cost around his £56m Transfermarkt valuation, has still produced 10 goals alongside three assists in 30 appearances for AC Milan during the 2025/26 season, including nine goals and three assists across 28 Serie A matches.

With more than 250 senior appearances to his name, over 140 goal contributions throughout his career, including 13 this campaign, and several collective and individual honours, Leão’s experience at the highest level could become a valuable addition to Carrick’s attack should he complete a move to the club next summer.