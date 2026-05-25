Man Utd eye surprise swoop to re-sign Mason Greenwood

Manchester United are reportedly planning to launch a surprise swoop to re-sign Olympique de Marseille forward Mason Greenwood, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through the Red Devils’ youth system, he established himself as an undisputed starter in the first team under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, his off-field issues forced the Old Trafford club to part ways with him a couple of years ago.

Upon moving to Stade Velodrome, the 24-year-old has rejuvenated his career. After making 27 goal contributions across all competitions in his debut campaign, he has taken his game to another level this term.

In 45 appearances in all tournaments, the Englishman has netted 26 goals and registered 11 assists. Moreover, he has helped his side qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by Greenwood, Manchester United are considering bringing him back, despite the huge backlash his return would likely cause.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Man Utd are prepared to launch a formal £86m proposal to persuade Les Phocéens to cash-in on him. United included a significant sell-on clause when they sold him in 2024.

The report state that having been attracted by Greenwood’s performances in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on him. But PSG and Marseille are arch-rivals, and Les Phocéens are unlikely to allow their star man to move to the French capital. So, Man Utd are currently the frontrunners in this race.

Greenwood to Man Utd

Greenwood likes to be deployed on the right flank but is also efficient in providing cover centrally if needed. His preferred foot is the left one, but he is also comfortable with the right.

He previously showcased his high potential at Old Trafford and has started flourishing in his career. Greenwood is a top-class player and isn’t a finished article yet.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service despite his previous off-field problem.

Meanwhile, despite enduring a difficult start to this season under Ruben Amorim, Michael Carrick helped Man Utd turn things around, and ultimately they have finished third in the Premier League with 71 points from 38 matches.