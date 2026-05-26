Man Utd remain ‘very attentive’ to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United reportedly remain ‘very attentive’ to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having endured back-to-back trophyless campaigns, Los Blancos are said to be planning to rebuild the squad this summer and are close to appointing Jose Mourinho as the new manager.

David Alaba and Dani Carvajal are set to leave for free. Moreover, several stars have been linked with a move away ahead of the upcoming window, with Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Andriy Lunin being among them, alongside Camavinga.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to revamp the midfield department this summer and believe Camavinga would be a perfect option. So, they are keen on purchasing him by taking advantage of his current situation.

With the Frenchman’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Los Blancos aren’t in desperate need to cash-in on him, but they would be ready to part ways with him should they receive a formal proposal worth around £52m.

The 23-year-old was considered one of the best young midfielders in the world during his time at Stade Rennais. However, he has failed to flourish in his career at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, although he has won every possible major competition over the last few years.

Injury problems have hampered his development massively; as a result, he has struggled to find regular game time in recent seasons. So, he has lost his place in Didier Deschamps’ French national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Camavinga to Man Utd

Camavinga is a dynamic left-footed defensive midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the No.8 role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

Despite his recent struggles in the Spanish capital, Camavinga is a highly talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. He has plenty of time on his side to turn the situation around, and a change of environment might help him achieve that.

Therefore, the Frenchman could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually formalise their interest in securing his service this summer.