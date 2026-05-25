Man Utd ‘dream’ of signing Real Madrid star Tchouameni

Manchester United reportedly ‘dream’ of signing Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After qualifying for next season’s Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League, the Red Devils have already started accelerating their efforts to reinforce the squad this summer.

The Old Trafford club are prioritising revamping the midfield department as Casemiro is set to leave for free. Moreover, Manuel Ugarte is also likely to leave, having struggled to find his feet in the Premier League over the last two seasons.

It has been suggested that Man Utd could sign up to three new midfielders and are in advanced talks to buy Atalanta star Ederson, with the player keen on moving to Old Trafford.

Furthermore, United have expressed their interest in Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba.

However, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Man Utd’s ‘dream target’ to replace Casemiro is Tchouameni, but sealing the deal would be extremely difficult.

The Frenchman is currently on a very high wage, and Real Madrid have no intention of letting him leave this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Tchouameni to Man Utd

After letting Casemiro join Man Utd, Real Madrid decided to replace the Brazilian by purchasing Tchouameni from AS Monaco back in 2022. Now, with the South American set to leave, Man Utd are willing to replace Casemiro with the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old has been an undisputed starter in Los Blancos’ starting line-up in recent years and has established himself as a key player in the French national team’s starting XI.

He, valued at around £65m by Transfermarkt, is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the centre-back position if needed.

Tchouameni is one of the best midfielders in the world and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually manage to lure him away from the Spanish capital in the upcoming summer transfer window.