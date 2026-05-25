Manchester United confident they can sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League and will participate in next season’s Champions League. And with Michael Carrick also confirmed as their permanent head coach, squad planning for 2026/27 is already underway.

Caught Offside has reported that the Red Devils are making positive inroads over the signing of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, and are confident about getting a deal over the line for the 21-year-old.

West Ham value him very highly and the Portuguese international has himself proven to be a high quality midfielder, but with their relegation to the Championship, they might not be able to keep hold of some of their best and most vital players.

According to Transfermarkt, Fernandes is valued at £30 million and with the youngster likely to push for a move to the Premier League, especially amidst interest from an English giants, the Red Devils have every reason to believe they can sign him soon.

Fernandes a brilliant signing for United

If Manchester United are able to get a deal over the line for Mateus Fernandes, they would feel like they have made a world-class signing with the player unlikely to cost them a bomb either during the summer transfer window.

Fernandes is a very mobile and flexible midfielder, who carries the ball well and can distribute effectively, thanks to intelligent and accurate passing. In a deeper-lying role, he works very hard defensively by pressing high and man marking well.

The 21-year-old is not in Portugal’s World Cup squad in spite of a strong season with West Ham United, so Man United could get a deal wrapped up sooner rather than later to ensure Fernandes’ availability for pre-season in July.