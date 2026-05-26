Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing AS Roma winger Paulo Dybala in the summer

Tottenham Hotspur secured Premier League survival with a win over Everton on matchday 38 in front of their home crowd, and can seriously begin to think about rebuilding their squad to put on a better showing next season.

Roberto De Zerbi, under whom the Lilywhites turned a corner, is expected to get the necessary backing in the transfer market and is believed to be keen on adding some experienced players to a young squad.

Football Insider has reported that one of the many targets on De Zerbi’s wish-list is AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala, who could yet leave the Serie A giants for free next month with no agreement yet over a contract renewal.

Dybala scored three goals and provided eight assists in all competitions in the recently concluded campaign, and has been linked with Spurs in the past, especially during his Juventus days when he was among the world’s best players.

Dybala not a valuable signing for Spurs

It goes without saying that some experience and leadership in the dressing room would do Tottenham Hotspur a world of good. However, Paulo Dybala is not the player they should be signing.

While the Argentine international has been past his best for a number of seasons now, his fitness last year was not very convincing either as muscular issues kept him out of action for several times in the campaign, and he even needed a knee surgery.

For a club that has already had its fair share of injuries problems, the last thing Spurs can do is bring in another player with unpromising fitness. That said, it will be interesting to see how much their budget is for the summer and how willing some of their targets are to join them without the prospect of European football.