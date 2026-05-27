Arsenal ready to pay £100 million to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez

Arsenal are planning a major squad rebuild during the summer transfer window despite winning the Premier League and being a step away from Champions League glory, with an offensive signing expected to be their top priority.

Mikel Arteta’s employers have been linked with signing Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, who is expected to depart the La Liga outfit after two individually fruitful seasons, including 20 goals and nine assist now, which failed to yield any silverware.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Atletico remain keen on holding onto Alvarez’s services and have slapped him with a £100 million price tag in a bid to drive away interested parties from his transfer in the upcoming months.

Barcelona have been most keen on his acquisition in recent weeks but are unlikely to afford his asking price, so Arsenal, who are prepared to pay a huge sum for the Argentine will be in pole position, and compete with Paris Saint-Germain for Alvarez.

Arsenal move a strong likelihood

Paris Saint-Germain are arguably the world’s best club at the moment and will cement their status as world beaters if they can trump Arsenal to a second successive Champions League crown over the coming weekend.

However, Arsenal have every reason to believe Julian Alvarez will join them over other interested parties given the competitiveness of the Premier League and the guarantee of his role in Mikel Arteta’s side.

While Viktor Gyokeres’ presence in the team might not guarantee him minutes as a sole striker, Arsenal could use him and the Swede next to each other or employ the Atletico Madrid ace on the left wing, where he plays very well too.

Though PSG can accommodate him in their team, whether Luis Enrique wants to change a winning formula with Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele in his front three will be interesting to see.

Julian Alvarez would also welcome a return to the Premier League, where he would feel he has some unfinished business, having previously been at Manchester City but playing very sporadically behind Erling Haaland.