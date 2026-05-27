Arsenal preparing aggressive move to land Julian Alvarez



Arsenal are prepared to make an ‘aggressive move’ to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window, according to Teamtalk.

The London giants ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League title and now have the opportunity to win their maiden Champions League crown against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest this weekend.

Regardless of that outcome, the club are aiming to strengthen the squad further for their league title defence and co-chairman Josh Kroenke recently confirmed that manager Mikel Arteta will be backed with funds.

Teamtalk now claim that the Gunners are prepared to make an ‘aggressive move’ for Alvarez, who is widely expected to pursue a new challenge away from Atletico when the transfer window reopens.

Barcelona are said to be Alvarez’s prime choice of destination, but the La Liga giants don’t seem in a position to pay the hefty valuation in excess of £100 million, and may need player sales to afford him.

If the Catalan giants can’t afford his signature, it could open the door for Arsenal as well as Paris Saint-Germain, who are willing to meet the player’s demands and could meet the price tag of Atletico too.

Alvarez’s entourage have informed both clubs that the player would be receptive to joining one of them if Barcelona fail to buy him. Atletico don’t want to drag negotiations and may not entertain a long transfer saga.

World-class player

Arsenal ended their lengthy wait for the Premier League crown this month and the focus will be on lifting a maiden Champions League title. Despite this, there is still room for improvement in terms of creativity in the final third.

Alvarez would be a fantastic addition to the club’s ranks. He is primarily a centre-forward, but can comfortably play behind the main striker too. He is equally good as a right-sided winger and has occasionally slotted on the left wing as well.

His versatility and proven track record of goal contributions could be behind the Gunner’s transfer interest. Arsenal are behind Barcelona in the player’s preference list, but the Blaugrana may struggle to afford the hefty price tag for the ‘world-class‘ star.

This should put the Gunners in the front seat to land his services alongside PSG. The Premier League is obviously a bigger attraction than the French Ligue 1, and the prospect of moving to London could be another enticing prospect for Alvarez.

Arsenal will need to free up wages and some funds for the Argentine’s arrival. Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard will enter the last year of his contract this summer, and the experienced pair could be sold to compensate for a marquee signing.