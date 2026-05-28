Tottenham reach ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Andy Robertson

Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Andy Robertson from Liverpool on a free transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Toward the end of January, Robertson unexpectedly emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, although the proposed move never came to fruition.

He later admitted he had been open to the possibility of joining Spurs while also insisting he was ‘never not committed’ to Liverpool, offering further explanation as to why the transfer ultimately failed to happen.

However, before the campaign concluded, the left-back confirmed that he would leave Anfield at the end of the season following nine highly successful, trophy-filled years with the club.

His reduced role since Milos Kerkez’s arrival is understood to be at the heart of the decision, with the Scotsman managing just 11 starts from 24 Premier League appearances throughout the recently concluded campaign.

Despite seeing their January approach rebuffed, Spurs have been keen on signing Robertson, with Football Talk, citing David Ornstein, reporting that Tottenham are ‘in pole position’ to sign Robertson from Liverpool.

It appears a deal has now been completed, as Fabrizio Romano, in a new report, claims that Tottenham have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Robertson from Liverpool.

Bargain deal

Italian giants Juventus were looking to hijack the deal, but the 32-year-old opted to move to north London, having initially preferred to join Roberto De Zerbi’s side, Romano adds.

Strengthening the left-back position has been high on Tottenham’s agenda, largely due to Destiny Udogie’s inability to string together consistent displays, coupled with a series of injury problems over the past twelve months.

With Udogie unavailable at various points, Djed Spence has repeatedly been called upon to cover despite being naturally more comfortable on the right side, while Ben Davies has managed just five appearances and 250 minutes of football across all competitions in the recently concluded season.

The shortage of natural left-back options has even pushed Micky van de Ven into the role on occasion, and January signing Souza is yet to get up to speed with the Premier League.

Against that backdrop, securing a league-proven, experienced, and more reliable player like Robertson on a free transfer is smart business, particularly given his 332 Premier League appearances and numerous individual honours at the highest level.