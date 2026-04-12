Tottenham ‘in pole position’ to sign Andy Robertson next summer

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘in pole position’ to sign Liverpool’s left-back Andy Robertson as a free agent next summer, as per David Ornstein.

Late in January, Robertson became a surprise transfer target for Tottenham, though any proposed move ultimately failed to materialise.

Following his goal in a 3–1 FA Cup victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Robertson revealed he had been receptive to the idea of a switch to Spurs while maintaining he was ‘never not committed’ to Liverpool, offering clarity on why the move did not materialise.

However, the left back has announced on Thursday that he’ll be departing Anfield at the end of the season after nine successful trophy-laden years at the club.

It is understood that his lack of playing time since the arrival of Milos Kerkez has resulted in just 767 minutes of Premier League football this season, although he’s been a regular in cup competitions.

Having expressed interest in January, it appears Tottenham remain very keen on signing Robertson, as David Ornstein claims that the North London club are ‘in pole position’ to sign the left-back at the end of the season.

Although the former Hull City star is also of keen interest to several clubs in Europe, the journalist reports that Spurs are the leading contenders to secure his signature.

Bargain swoop

With no agreement reached at this stage, the deal largely hinges on Tottenham’s Premier League status at the end of the season, with Robertson now fully focused on finishing the campaign with Liverpool before making his decision, Ornstein adds.

Reinforcements at left-back have been a priority for Tottenham, particularly given Destiny Udogie’s struggles to deliver consistent performances and recurring injury setbacks over the past year, further emphasising the need for added depth in that position.

In his absence, Djed Spence has frequently filled in despite being more suited to the right flank, whereas Ben Davies has featured just five times across all competitions during the current campaign.

A shortage of natural options on that side has even seen Micky van der Ven utilised in the role, while January arrival Souza is still adjusting to the demands of Premier League football.

Bringing in a dependable and experienced option like Robertson, who boasts 327 Premier League appearances and several individual accolades at the highest level, for free, would be a shrewd piece of business.