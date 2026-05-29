Man Utd enter race to sign Botafogo midfielder Danilo



According to UOL journalist Valentin Furlan, Manchester United have entered the race to sign Botafogo midfielder Danilo during the summer transfer window.

Man United are poised to reinforce their midfield department ahead of next season. They are set to lose Casemiro’s services when his contract concludes at the end of next month. Manuel Ugarte’s future is also uncertain, and Galatasaray are one of the clubs looking to sign the Uruguayan star in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently in advanced negotiations with Atalanta for midfielder Ederson and there is optimism that an agreement will be completed in the next few days. Alongside the Brazilian, it appears United are interested in his compatriot Danilo, who was recently selected in Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad for the World Cup.

Furlan claims that United have enquired about the player’s situation, but they are not alone with AC Milan and Atalanta in the mix too. Palmeiras and Flamengo are among Brazilian clubs keen on landing the 25-year-old midfielder, but he has his sights on returning to Europe despite his mixed spell with Nottingham Forest.

Possible deal

United have returned to the Champions League after a two-year wait, but they will require multiple signings this summer in order to handle the extra workload and potential injuries that could occur with more matches under their belt. The Red Devils played just 40 games in the recently-concluded campaign. That tally could be in the sixties if United progress deep into the Cup and European competitions next term.

Ederson should be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils. He could be signed for £43 million and can operate as a central or a defensive midfielder. Danilo is a similar kind of player. He never fulfilled his full potential with the Tricky Trees in the Premier League but showed glimpses of his quality with goal contributions and solid defensive performances. He may want to prove his credentials with an elite European side.

Danilo is enjoying a fantastic second season with Botafogo in Brazil. The 25-year-old has notched up 10 goals and provided 3 assists from 24 appearances, playing in several midfield roles. Despite his attacking involvements, he has been superb in the defensive scheme of things as well. He has made 5 recoveries per league appearance with 1 tackles and 3 duels won. Danilo could be seen as a deputy for Kobbie Mainoo in the number 8 role.

United are confident of landing Ederson for £43 million, while Danilo could be purchased for £30-35 million this summer. The club have a budget of £150 million for midfielders. The remaining budget could be utilised to bring in a marquee holding midfielder with Premier League experience. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba or Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton could be targeted.