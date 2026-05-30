Man Utd eye move to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, as per Football Insider.

Having endured a disappointing first half of this season under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils decided to part ways with the Portuguese in January and appoint Michael Carrick as the interim manager.

The Englishman helped his side enjoy a stellar second half of this season; as a result, they managed to finish third in the Premier League with 71 points from 38 matches.

The United hierarchy have rewarded Carrick by making him the permanent manager, and the former Middlesbrough boss is considering upgrading several areas of the squad this summer.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the left flank and have identified Leao as a serious option. With the player set to enter the final two years of his current contract, Milan are prepared to cash-in on him this summer after failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

They are ready to accept just around £43m, but Leao isn’t the only option on Carrick’s wishlist to bolster the left flank, while other clubs are also interested in the Portuguese.

The 26-year-old is a left-winger by trait, but Massimiliano Allegri used him as a second striker as well this season. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Leao to Man Utd

Leao is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, the Milan star is an inconsistent player; as a result, Allegri used him as a rotational option this season, starting only 25 matches across all competitions. Still, he made 13 goal contributions.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Wolves last summer, Matheus Cunha has been the first-choice left-winger, while Patrick Dorgu plays as a deputy to the Brazilian.

However, the Dane is a left-back by trait. So, it appears Man Utd are planning to sign a new winger, and it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Leao.