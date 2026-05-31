Man Utd & Arsenal open talks to sign William Gomes

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly made contact to sign FC Porto forward William Gomes, as per Spanish outlet AS.

Since moving to Estadio do Dragao from Brazilian side Sao Paulo, the 20-year-old has been featuring as a rotational option, starting only 16 matches across the Liga Portugal and Europa League this season.

Still, he showcased his productivity, scoring 12 goals and registering a solitary assist. Moreover, he helped his side win the Portuguese league this term.

Now, AS report that the Brazilian’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed, as he has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal and Man Utd have expressed their interest in him, and they have already made contact to enquire about the details of securing his services.

Moreover, Newcastle United, AS Roma, and Atletico Madrid are all in this race, and they have also held talks to enquire about his availability. However, Porto don’t want to let him leave just yet, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Francesco Farioli’s side want to keep him for one more season at least, with the youngster having a £69m release clause in his current contract.

Battle

Gomes is a left-footed right-winger by trait but is also comfortable providing cover on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and also works hard without possession.

Man Utd currently have Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo as options to deploy on the right flank. So, United don’t need to invest more to add further depth to this area.

On the other hand, Arsenal bought Noni Madueke from Chelsea last summer to support Bukayo Saka. So, they are also currently well stocked in the right flank.

Nevertheless, Gomes is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd should either club manage to secure his service for a reasonable price.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually formalise their interest in signing him this summer.