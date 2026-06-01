Manchester United plot transfer for Al Ittihad winger Moussa Diaby

Manchester United will play in the Champions League next season after finishing third in the Premier League, and are expected to revamp their squad during the summer transfer window as they prepare to return to Europe’s elite club competition.

Squad depth is expected to be key for Michael Carrick, who will be expected to better his team’s most recent league ranking, while also competing for the domestic cups and continentally, so numerous signings might follow.

German source Fussball Daten has reported that Manchester United have identified Al Ittihad winger Moussa Diaby as a potential signing after his impressive campaign with the Saudi Pro League giants.

In 2025/26, Diaby delivered six goals and 15 assists in all competitions for Al Ittihad. He is valued at £25 million, so he promises to be a cost-effective signing as well for the Red Devils, although it remains to be seen if he would be sold by his employers.

Diaby a terrific addition to the squad

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo had their fair share of struggles on Manchester United’s right flank this season, and with that in mind, Moussa Diaby promises to be an excellent signing to compete with the duo from next season.

The 26-year-old has elite pace, dribbles excellently and makes good decisions in the final third to create chances. His speed and ball control make him very handy on the counter-attack or in one-on-one situations against defenders.

With Premier League experience also under his belt whilst at Aston Villa, Moussa Diaby would be a top quality signing for the Red Devils without requiring them to break the bank, whereas his versatility as a left winger and centre forward will be key too.

Diaby, however, might need to be ready to accept a reduction in his salary if indeed he is open to returning to the Premier League as Man United might not be in a position to pay him the amount of wage he earns in Saudi Arabia.