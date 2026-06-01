Everton plan to launch swoop to sign West Ham forward Taty Castellanos

Everton have expressed interest in signing West Ham United centre-forward Taty Castellanos this summer, as per Football Insider.

West Ham were one of the league’s biggest spenders in January as Nuno Espirito Santo hoped to turn the tide at the club.

Castellanos was part of several attacking reinforcements in the winter transfer window, alongside others such as Pablo Felipe, Adama Traore and Venezuelan wonderkid Keiber Lamadrid.

However, their additions to the squad were not enough as the Hammers eventually suffered relegation to the Championship for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

As such, several key players are facing potential departures, and Castellanos could be part of them despite only being at the club for five months.

One of the clubs now looking to sign the Argentine is Everton, according to Football Insider, which claims that the Toffees are keeping tabs on the centre-forward ahead of a possible summer swoop.

The report adds that David Moyes is looking to reinforce his squad, with a new striker among his summer priorities.

Having impressed Everton’s recruitment department, the club could launch a formal move for Castellanos to reinforce the manager’s attack next season, Football Insider adds.

In a boost to the Merseyside club, former West Ham scout Mick Brown has confirmed to Football Insider that the Argentine could depart the London Stadium this summer.

Castellanos to Everton

He said, ‘Castellanos is one I expect to leave West Ham.’

‘His agent will already be busy speaking to clubs trying to drum up interest and seeing who might be interested in his client; it’s always the way it works.

On Everton’s interest, he added: ‘Everton, for example, are in need of a new striker, and they could do far worse than him.

‘Their scouts and recruitment people will have been keeping an eye on his performances for West Ham, and they will have been impressed by what they’ve seen.

‘He’s shown he can score goals in the Premier League even for a struggling side, so somebody like Everton with their ambitions might be a good fit.

‘I think what he’s done at West Ham has shown he could do a job, and probably a better one than Beto and Barry have been doing.’

While West Ham’s financial constraints could increase their need to sell Castellanos, his long-term contract, which runs until 2030, could push his asking price above his £24m Transfermarkt valuation.