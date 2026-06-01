Man Utd make contact to sign Dortmund centre-back Waldemar Anton

Manchester United have made contact to sign Borussia Dortmund centre-back Waldemar Anton this summer, according to BILD, as relayed by Sport Witness.

Anton has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s best centre-backs over the past five years. He began his career at Hannover, where he came through the U17, U19 and Hannover II ranks before featuring for the first team, where he played 137 games.

The 27-year-old joined Stuttgart in the summer of 2020 and played a significant role in Die Schwaben’s surge in recent seasons, including an historic second-place finish in the 2023-24 season.

His consistent performances for Sebastian Hoeneß’s side placed him on the radar of several top European clubs before agreeing to join Dortmund in July 2024.

Since then, the centre-back’s displays have earned him 12 caps for the German national team and a spot in Julian Nagelsmann’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after ranking high in several key metrics, such as successful passes, where he recorded an 89.9% success rate and a sky-high 5.75 duels won per game from 184 last season.

It appears his displays have also piqued clubs’ interest, as Sport Witness, citing BILD, reports that Man Utd have expressed interest in signing Anton this summer.

Colossus

United are now looking to accelerate efforts in signing the 6ft 2in colossus, as the report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions have already initiated contact over his potential transfer to Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils face stern competition from Europa League champions Aston Villa, who have also been closely monitoring Anton ahead of a potential summer swoop, according to the report.

While BILD does not state what Anton’s potential valuation could be, Ekrem Konur, in a new report, claims that Dortmund are not looking to sell their defensive talisman but could consider offers between £30 and £34m for the Uzbekistan-born German international.

Harry Maguire has recently extended his contract to remain at Old Trafford for another season, while Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro are other available options for Michael Carrick heading into the next campaign.

However, incessant fitness issues involving Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez have encouraged the club to explore the market for additional defensive reinforcements.

Given the significantly busier schedule next season, acquiring another dependable centre-back of Anton’s calibre, who is both defensively resilient and possesses strong leadership qualities, for £34m would be a shrewd piece of business.