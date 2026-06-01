Tottenham plot surprise swoop to sign Santiago Giménez

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to launch a surprise swoop to sign AC Milan forward Santiago Giménez, as per the Mirror.

After being impressed by the 25-year-old’s performances for Feyenoord, the Rossoneri decided to secure his service in last year’s winter window.

However, the Mexican has found it difficult to showcase his best form in Serie A over the last 18 months, with persistent fitness problems being one of the main reasons.

In 18 appearances across all competitions, Giménez made only three goal contributions this term. Still, he has managed to secure his place in the Mexican national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, the Mirror state that Roberto De Zerbi is keen on upgrading the centre-forward position at Tottenham, as Dominic Solanke displayed below-average performances due to fitness problems this season.

On the other hand, Richarlison performed inconsistently, scoring only 12 goals across all competitions. With his existing deal set to run until 2027, he might be allowed to leave this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Despite Giménez’s poor performances in recent years, Tottenham Hotspur have identified him as a serious option to strengthen the attacking department.

Giménez to Tottenham

After missing out on qualification for European competition next season, Tottenham may find it more difficult to attract elite talent, prompting them to consider a move for AC Milan’s out-of-favour attacker.

The North American is valued at around £15m and has a contract until 2029. So, the Rossoneri are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to sell him.

Giménez is a left-footed No.9. Although he possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, he isn’t a quick player. But he works hard without possession.

Although Tottenham could do with signing a new striker this summer, Giménez does not appear to be the ideal fit, and Spurs would be better off exploring other options.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, after finishing 17th in the last two consecutive Premier League campaigns, Tottenham would be hoping to push for a top-half finish at least under De Zerbi’s guidance next season.