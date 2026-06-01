Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United contact Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior for possible summer transfer
Manchester United were lifted to a third place finish in the Premier League following a strong end to the recently concluded campaign and with Champions League qualification sealed, the Red Devils will look to bolster their squad in the transfer window.
According to TEAMtalk, Man United have already initiated contact with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, for whom they are pondering over an ambitious transfer during the summer this year.
Vinicius’ contract at Madrid expires next year and with no agreement over a renewal just yet, United are looking to sign one of the world’s best players on a potential bargain with his employers likely to want to avoid losing him next year.
He will not come for cheap, however, as Transfermarkt values the Brazilian international at £130 million after his productive season, in which he scored 22 goals and assisted 14 times in all competitions.
Vini Jr. move an unlikely proposition
With Champions League qualification in the bag for next year alongside a very exciting squad to boot, it comes as no surprise that Manchester United are looking to test the waters over the signing of one of the world’s best players.
That said, a transfer for Vinicius Junior might be overambitious for them considering the player as well as Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president, have recently hinted to the media that an agreement is only a matter of time.
Considering Vinicius in particular has maintained that he is happy at the Bernabeu, a contract renewal might be around the corner even if that requires the forward to make some financial sacrifices amid talks he is holding out an extension for money.
From United’s perspective too, it is debatable whether they really need to spend a massive chunk of their transfer budget on a winger or whether the funds would be better utilised by the signing of some defenders and midfielders.
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