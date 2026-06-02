Man Utd preparing formal offer to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are preparing to submit an audacious formal offer to sign French midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni from Real Madrid, as per Ekrem Konur.

The 6ft 2in midfielder arrived in the Spanish capital from AS Monaco in 2022 and has since become a key member of the squad, making 195 appearances while helping the club secure the UEFA Champions League, one La Liga title, two UEFA Super Cups, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

At the international level, he has also established himself as a regular for France, winning the UEFA Nations League and earning a place in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having previously played an important role in the 2022 tournament in Qatar, where France finished as runners-up.

Despite persistent injury concerns to key players, the 26-year-old missed only five of Los Blancos 38 La Liga matches during the recently completed season and went on to register 49 appearances across all competitions.

It’s no surprise Tchouaméni’s displays have drawn keen interest, with Konur reporting that Michael Carrick views the 26-year-old as a ‘key target’ for his midfield.

It appears United are now accelerating efforts to complete the deal, as the journalist adds that the Red Devils are considering submitting a £69m formal offer for the 26-year-old’s potential transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

Audacious swoop

However, despite keen interest from the 20-time English champions, Madrid’s president, Florentino Pérez, is adamant that Tchouaméni will remain at the club beyond this summer, as per Konur, so it’ll be interesting to see whether United’s offer would be enough to change his stance.

Since his switch to the Spanish capital in 2022, Tchouaméni has developed tremendously, carving out a reputation as one of the most accomplished defensive midfielders not just in LaLiga but across the entire continent.

His qualities extend far beyond defensive duties such as tackling and interceptions. The French international is also highly effective in attacking situations, with his powerful long-range shooting and aerial strength making him a threat on set pieces.

While his passing was not particularly exceptional during his early years in the Spanish capital, he has improved significantly and added another dimension to his game in terms of chance creation, as evidenced by his impressive 91.5% pass completion rate and 25 chances created last season.

As such, Tchouaméni would bring the much-needed stability and experience to United’s midfield should a deal be completed this summer.