Man Utd working hard to persuade Elliot Anderson to join



According to Teamtalk, Manchester United are ‘working hard’ to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson ahead of Manchester City during the next transfer window.

The Red Devils are poised to bolster their defensive midfield department this summer with Casemiro confirmed to leave. The Brazilian will formally depart when his contract concludes at the end of June.

Anderson has been identified as a top target for the Red Devils and they have intensified their pursuit, as per Teamtalk. Man City are leading the race but the Red Devils are ‘working hard’ to convince him.

The England international is likely to cost at least £100 million during the summer transfer window.

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United have made the decision to part ways with Casemiro despite having the option to extend his contract for another 12 months. The 34-year-old’s departure will leave a huge void to fill in the number 6 role, given Manuel Ugarte has failed to hit the heights.

Ugarte was brought in as a potential replacement for Casemiro in the summer of 2024, but he has been played in his shadow. The Uruguayan has hardly started games for the Red Devils this year and could be offloaded alongside Casemiro when the season ends.

Hence, there is the prospect of two midfielders being signed by the Red Devils. One of those must be Anderson, who has developed into one of the best all-round midfielders in the Premier League since he arrived at Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United for £35 million.

In the current campaign, Anderson has completed 55 passes per league game. He has been exceptional defensively too, winning 8 duels and 3 tackles per league appearance alongside 8 recoveries. The 23-year-old has also made some crucial goal contributions as well.

He has the attributes to become a world-class midfielder as he enters the prime of his career. United must seek to land his signature ahead of Man City. They are on course to qualify for the Champions League and can assure the midfielder with guaranteed game time.

At Man City, Anderson may have to play second fiddle to Rodri and may occasionally start together in the big games. The Red Devils can pull off one of the best signings of this summer if they can persuade the Englishman to join them ahead of their arch-rivals.